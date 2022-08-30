COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new infections, 4 imported patients

The city reported no local infections, two imported confirmed cases and two imported asymptomatic infections for Monday.

The city reported no local infections, two imported confirmed cases and two imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Imported cases

The first patient is a French national who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 22 from France.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 27 from the United States.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 50 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 26 from Bulgaria via France.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 27 from the US.

Both cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 43 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 29, of all the 162 local confirmed cases, 182 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 714 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,132 imported cases, 5,064 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.