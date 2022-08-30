News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new infections, 4 imported patients

  08:38 UTC+8, 2022-08-30       0
The city reported no local infections, two imported confirmed cases and two imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Imported cases

The first patient is a French national who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 22 from France.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 27 from the United States.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 50 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 26 from Bulgaria via France.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 27 from the US.

Both cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 43 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 29, of all the 162 local confirmed cases, 182 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 714 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,132 imported cases, 5,064 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
沪公网安备 31010602001940号

