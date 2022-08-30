News / Metro

From art to sport, Shanghai has it all in the coming months

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:10 UTC+8, 2022-08-30       0
Shanghai's tourism officials want to welcome fall with about 100 exhibitions and 200 performances that will take place all over the city from September to November.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:10 UTC+8, 2022-08-30       0

Are you a fan of art, architecture, or cycling? Whatever your interests are, Shanghai's autumn has something for everyone.

On Tuesday, local authorities unveiled the city's autumn cultural and tourist splendor, featuring an art season, the Shanghai Tourism Festival, a tourism consumption festival and activities in the country parks.

According to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, approximately 100 exhibitions and 200 performances will be held across the city between September and November.

Some of the exhibitions on the list include a haipai (Shanghai style)-themed exhibition at the China Art Museum, an exhibition of Returned Overseas Cultural Relics at Minhang Museum and the "Essence of China" exhibition at the Shanghai Museum.

"A variety of cultural and tourist experience scenes will be created, inviting residents and tourists to read the city's architecture, stroll through local neighborhoods, and explore the 'five new cities' in an immersive artistic way," said Xiao Yeying, director of the art department of the administration.

People are also encouraged to take subway trips to explore the cultural venues as the Metro system connects a number of museums.

The eight country parks will host a variety of activities this autumn, authorities said.

Last year, the parks received a total of 6.77 million visitors, a 60 percent increase over the previous year.

"They have become popular leisure getaways among local residents for camping and picnics, flower appreciation, and agricultural, sports and cultural activities," said Chen Liang, deputy director of the administration's resource development department.

Changxing Island Country Park in Chongming District will host a garden party of traditional Chinese outfits, as well as lantern-making activities as part of its night tours. It will also host the Shanghai Tangerine Festival.

The Pujiang Country Park in Minhang District will host a "garden lifestyle festival" from September 5 to late November.

As part of the Shanghai Tourism Festival, which begins on September 17, a tourist consumption festival will be held between September 18 and October 6, featuring livestreaming events and promotions of Shanghai's cultural and tourist essence.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang Museum
Minhang
Shanghai Tourism Festival
China Art Museum
Shanghai Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     