From art to sport, Shanghai has it all in the coming months

Shanghai's tourism officials want to welcome fall with about 100 exhibitions and 200 performances that will take place all over the city from September to November.

Are you a fan of art, architecture, or cycling? Whatever your interests are, Shanghai's autumn has something for everyone.

On Tuesday, local authorities unveiled the city's autumn cultural and tourist splendor, featuring an art season, the Shanghai Tourism Festival, a tourism consumption festival and activities in the country parks.

According to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, approximately 100 exhibitions and 200 performances will be held across the city between September and November.

Some of the exhibitions on the list include a haipai (Shanghai style)-themed exhibition at the China Art Museum, an exhibition of Returned Overseas Cultural Relics at Minhang Museum and the "Essence of China" exhibition at the Shanghai Museum.

"A variety of cultural and tourist experience scenes will be created, inviting residents and tourists to read the city's architecture, stroll through local neighborhoods, and explore the 'five new cities' in an immersive artistic way," said Xiao Yeying, director of the art department of the administration.

People are also encouraged to take subway trips to explore the cultural venues as the Metro system connects a number of museums.

The eight country parks will host a variety of activities this autumn, authorities said.

Last year, the parks received a total of 6.77 million visitors, a 60 percent increase over the previous year.

"They have become popular leisure getaways among local residents for camping and picnics, flower appreciation, and agricultural, sports and cultural activities," said Chen Liang, deputy director of the administration's resource development department.

Changxing Island Country Park in Chongming District will host a garden party of traditional Chinese outfits, as well as lantern-making activities as part of its night tours. It will also host the Shanghai Tangerine Festival.

The Pujiang Country Park in Minhang District will host a "garden lifestyle festival" from September 5 to late November.

As part of the Shanghai Tourism Festival, which begins on September 17, a tourist consumption festival will be held between September 18 and October 6, featuring livestreaming events and promotions of Shanghai's cultural and tourist essence.