COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local confirmed patient, 2 local asymptomatic infections

  09:14 UTC+8, 2022-09-03       0
The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed patient, two local asymptomatic infections, 12 imported confirmed cases and six imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient is a close contact of a previous infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

2 local asymptomatic infections

Both cases, close contacts of a previous infection, tested positive in central quarantine.

Imported cases

The first and second patients are German who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 25 from Germany on the same flight.

The third patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 30 from the United States.

The fourth patient is a German who arrived at the local airport on August 30 from Germany.

The fifth and sixth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 31 from Canada.

The seventh patient is a Swede who arrived at the local airport on August 31 from Sweden via Denmark.

The eighth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from Taiwan.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from Singapore.

The 10th to 12th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from the United States on the same flight.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 178 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 29 from France.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 30 from the United States.

The third to fifth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 30 on the same flight from Germany.

The sixth case is Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 31 from Australia.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 112 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, seven confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 2, of all the 165 local confirmed cases, 184 have been discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized. A total of 717 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,162 imported cases, 5,087 have been discharged upon recovery and 75 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
