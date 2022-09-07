COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local asymptomatic infection, 16 imported patients

The local patient who came to Shanghai for medical treatment tested positive during a mandatory test upon arrival.

The city reported no local confirmed patient, one local asymptomatic infection, 12 imported confirmed cases and four imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Local asymptomatic infection

The patient who came to Shanghai on September 2 for medical treatment tested positive during a mandatory test upon arrival.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a French national who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 29 from France.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 30 from Argentina via Germany.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 31 from Canada.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 31 from Denmark.

The fifth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from China's Taiwan.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from the United States.

The seventh and eighth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 2 from Canada.

The ninth and 10th patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 4 from the United States.

The 11th and 12th patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from the United States.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 78 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first and second cases are both Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from China's Taiwan.



The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 2 from France.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from the United Kingdom via Singapore.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 34 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, seven confirmed patients and 13 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 6, of all the 166 local confirmed cases, 186 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 718 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,191 imported cases, 5,117 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized.