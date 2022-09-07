News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local asymptomatic infection, 16 imported patients

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:02 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0
The local patient who came to Shanghai for medical treatment tested positive during a mandatory test upon arrival.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:02 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0

The city reported no local confirmed patient, one local asymptomatic infection, 12 imported confirmed cases and four imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Local asymptomatic infection

The patient who came to Shanghai on September 2 for medical treatment tested positive during a mandatory test upon arrival.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local asymptomatic infection, 16 imported patients
Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a French national who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 29 from France.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 30 from Argentina via Germany.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 31 from Canada.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 31 from Denmark.

The fifth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from China's Taiwan.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from the United States.

The seventh and eighth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 2 from Canada.

The ninth and 10th patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 4 from the United States.

The 11th and 12th patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from the United States.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 78 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first and second cases are both Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from China's Taiwan.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 2 from France.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from the United Kingdom via Singapore.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 34 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, seven confirmed patients and 13 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 6, of all the 166 local confirmed cases, 186 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 718 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,191 imported cases, 5,117 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local asymptomatic infection, 16 imported patients
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     