Typhoon and hot weather increase mosquito and rat density in city

﻿ Cai Wenjun
  11:49 UTC+8, 2022-09-08       0
The density of mosquitoes may have increased due to the plentiful rainfall brought by the typhoon and recent hot and damp weather, according to local health authority.

Meanwhile, the density of rats is also higher than the same time last year as the routine anti-rat campaign in spring was influenced by the pandemic, according to monitoring conducted by the Shanghai Disease Control and Prevention Center.

The authority announced the kickoff of a campaign to control mosquitoes and rats as well as worm-born infectious disease prevention targeting major spots like old residential complexes, wet markets, activities centers and garbage stations.

Officials suggested local residents clear residual water at home, step up trash sorting and remove discarded items for mosquito and rat control.

