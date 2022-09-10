News / Metro

Parks popular for Mid-Autumn Festival staycation

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:18 UTC+8, 2022-09-10       0
Parks across Shanghai were crowded under the "staycation" trend on Saturday, the first day of the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:18 UTC+8, 2022-09-10       0
SSI ļʱ
Parks popular for Mid-Autumn Festival staycation
Ti Gong

Visitors crowd Shanghai Zoo on Saturday.

Parks popular for Mid-Autumn Festival staycation
Ti Gong

A traditional dance performance is presented at Guyi Garden on Saturday.

Parks across Shanghai were crowded under the "staycation" trend on Saturday, the first day of the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District recorded 41,800 visits, while Shanghai Zoo in Changning District welcomed 17,570.

Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District received 14,145, and Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area had 11,075.

As of 5pm, the Changxing Country Park in Chongming District recorded more than 10,000, and Guyi Garden in Jiading District had 2,944.

Parks popular for Mid-Autumn Festival staycation
Ti Gong

Lovebirds at Chenshan Botanical Garden on Saturday

Haichang Ocean Park in Pudong already recorded about 28,000 visits as of 1pm on Saturday.

"It took me over two hours driving from Putuo District to the park, which usually takes slightly over one hour," said Iris He. "It was followed by another 25 minutes to find a space at the parking lot.

"But it is still worthwhile since my daughter's school suggested we not travel outside Shanghai to prevent the spread of the virus."

Parks popular for Mid-Autumn Festival staycation
Ti Gong

Haichang Ocean Park welcomes visitors on Saturday.

Parks popular for Mid-Autumn Festival staycation
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A thrilling ride at Haichang Ocean Park on Saturday

Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com said on Saturday bookings of staycation tours and trips to nearby cities accounted for more than 60 percent of the total during the holiday.

The figure is 80 percent in terms of ticketing.

The bookings of tickets to tourist attractions surged 46 percent on the first day of the holiday, compared with that on the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival this year, it revealed.

Parks popular for Mid-Autumn Festival staycation
Ti Gong

Let's pose.

Another online travel operator Tongcheng-eLong said camping, cycling and frisbee are some of the most popular activities during the holiday.

Night tours are also gaining popularity under the traditional custom of moon appreciation on Mid-Autumn Festival.

Short and medium-distance tours are still the mainstream of the tourist market at present due to the pandemic resurgence, said Cheng Chaogong, a tourism analyst with the travel operator.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Changning
Yangpu
Xuhui
Pudong
Shanghai Zoo
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     