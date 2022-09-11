Trade unions step up cooperation in Yangtze River Delta

Trade unions in the Yangtze River Delta region will step up cooperation in a variety of areas from joint contests to labor relationships.

Under the integrated development plan of the region in terms of trade union field revealed recently, a cooperation mechanism tackling labor disputes and providing legal assistance to employees will be established. This will lead towards more efficient dispute resolution, contributing to a stable and sound business environment of the region.



Joint contests in areas such as integrated circuit and intelligent transportation innovation technology will be held in the region to boost science and technology innovation.

Digital finance and agriculture competitions will be hosted as well to fuel digital transformation.

Labor and skill activities on the agenda also cover advanced manufacturing and service industries.

"The Yangtze River Delta Craftsman" award is part of the plan to establish high-quality talent teams serving the national strategy of the integration of the region.

Meanwhile, recuperation resources in the region will be merged and recommended to enrich the experiences of employees.