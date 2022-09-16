Design innovations that attract modern consumers

WDCC exhibition displays 800 products crossing a broad spectrum of design concepts from 150 exhibitors in the CSSC Pavilion in Huangpu District.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Brands show products and services to woo new-generation consumers whose changing demands are showcased in a design exhibition that opened on Friday.

It's part of the ongoing World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) debuting in Shanghai this year as the city establishes its credentials as a "City of Design."



The exhibition covers 20,000 square meters, including indoor space of 6,000 square meters in the CSSC Pavilion in Huangpu District. It has attracted 150 exhibitors displaying 800 products, 20 percent from overseas brands.



Dong Jun / SHINE

Time-honored jewelry brand Lao Feng Xiang is showcasing new designs for young consumers, including a phoenix-style gold crown for weddings, jewelry decorated with traditional shanshui (mountains and water) images and a gold lamp made with both traditional crafts and new 3D printing technology.

The phoenix-style crown, which cost about 600,000 yuan (US$85,714), has been warmly welcomed by young consumers who want to have "weddings with Chinese charm," said Huang Wen, chief designer of Shanghai-based Lao Feng Xiang, founded in 1848.

With the adoption of new materials and innovations like 3D printing, the brand can design complicated jewelries in a shorter period and more easily mass produce.

Italian-designed jewelry also debuted at the WDCC exhibition, with products from seven cities including Rome, Milan and Naples. The WDCC organizer invited designers from France and Italy to establish special zones in the exhibition hall.

Ti Gong

One spotlight of the Fashion Italia zone is a conch-carving artwork based on Sandro Botticelli's Primavera (Spring), with detailed and flowing clothes and character lines from traditional Naples crafts.

Some jewelry items are on sale in stores in Shanghai, but with limited numbers, said Helen Chen from the Vetiver brand.

Sony displayed its latest Inzone headsets and monitors for eSports fans, as gaming is "one of the fastest-growing demands" of young consumers.

US-based RRD has showcased customized packaging solutions, including foldable comic books, paper with different tastes and changing colors in different temperatures.

A big scale white ball named "Future Eye" set in the center of the exhibition hall showcases livestream and metaverse shows on WDCC.

The exhibition will close on Sunday.