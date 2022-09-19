COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local infections, 18 imported cases

One of the local infections, a resident of a village in suburban Qingpu District, tested positive during a routine screening.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, three local asymptomatic infections, 11 imported confirmed cases and seven imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

3 local asymptomatic infections

The first patient, a resident of a village in suburban Qingpu District, tested positive during a routine screening.

The second and third patients tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 13 from Germany.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from the United States.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 15 from the US.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 15 from Germany.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 15 from New Zealand.

The sixth and seventh patients are both Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on September 16 from the US.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 16 from Canada.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 16 from Singapore.

The 10th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 17 from the United Kingdom.

The 11th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 17 from New Zealand.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 208 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 13 from the US.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from Canada.

The third case is a German who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from Germany.

The fourth and fifth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 15 from the US on the same flight.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 16 from Canada.

The seventh case is a Finnish who arrived at the local airport on September 16 from Finland.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 77 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, eight confirmed patients and nine asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 18, of all the 171 local confirmed cases, 193 have been discharged upon recovery and two are still hospitalized. A total of 752 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,312 imported cases, 5,207 have been discharged upon recovery and 105 are still hospitalized.