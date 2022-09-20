COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local infection, 11 imported cases

The local patient, a close contact of a previous infection, tested positive during central quarantine.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, one local asymptomatic infection, five imported confirmed cases and six imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Local asymptomatic infection

The patient, a close contact of a previous infection, tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 14 from Canada.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 16 from Canada.

The third patient is an Australian who arrived at the local airport on September 16 from the United Kingdom via France.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 17 from the UK via Austria.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 18 from the UK.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 118 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 13 from Spain.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 15 from Japan.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 16 from France.

The fourth and fifth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 16 from Singapore on the same flight.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 17 from Australia via New Zealand.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 23 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 10 confirmed patients and seven asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 19, of all the 171 local confirmed cases, 193 have been discharged upon recovery and two are still hospitalized. A total of 753 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,317 imported cases, 5,217 have been discharged upon recovery and 100 are still hospitalized.