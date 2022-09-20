News / Metro

Shanghai becomes new world-leading tech hub

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  20:02 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0
Statistics revealed by the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission show that the city's annual investment for scientific research has nearly tripled than that 10 years ago.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  20:02 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0
Shanghai becomes new world-leading tech hub
Ti Gong

The super laser device at a laboratory jointly established by the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and ShanghaiTech University.

Shanghai has become a new world-leading innovation hub, thanks to the huge investments over the past decade.

Statistics revealed by the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission on Tuesday show that the city's annual investment for scientific research has nearly tripled than that 10 years ago.

The result is a high place in the global innovation landscape. Shanghai ranked No. 8 last year on the top science and technology cluster charts issued by the Global Innovation Index under the World Intellectual Property Organization.

The enormously increased investment – from nearly 68 billion yuan (US$7 billion) in 2012 to nearly 182 billion yuan last year – also nurtured a series of pioneering studies in various fields.

They are, to name a few:

Shanghai becomes new world-leading tech hub
Xinhua

Two cloned macaques are held by a nurse at the Chinese Academy of Sciences' primates research facility.

In 2017, a Pudong New Area-based super laser machine set a world record by amplifying and outputting 10-petawatt lasers, which can be projected to research covering fields such as astrophysics, nuclear medicine, nuclear physics and material science.

In 2018, the world's first successful cloning of two monkeys using the technique that produced Dolly the sheep – the world's first cloned mammal – in Britain 22 years ago, was achieved in Shanghai. The work aims to produce genetically uniform monkeys that could be used as models to understand human medical issues.

Also in 2018, scientists in Shanghai created the world's first strain of yeast with only one chromosome, a breakthrough intended to support research on human cell aging and genetic mutation.

Shanghai becomes new world-leading tech hub
Xinhua

Single-chromosome brewer's yeast.

"The scientific research in Shanghai responded to the needs of the country and its people," Xu Feng, Party secretary of the commission, told a city government press conference on Tuesday. "We developed new laboratories on optics, new energy, bio-tech and eco-system, all aiming to forge a better life for people."

Meanwhile, international cooperation has been greatly strengthened. Over the past decade, Shanghai has signed cooperation agreements on scientific research with more than 20 countries around the world, and has established 28 joint labs in 23 countries.

"Shanghai has become the most attractive city in China for foreign talent," Xu said, noting that the city has been issuing favorable policies, such as financial support and talent introduction, to provide an increasingly friendly environment for scientific research.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     