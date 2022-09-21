News / Metro

Huangpu River crocodile evades capture once again

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  19:47 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0
With several residents spotting a crocodile in the Huangpu River, the animal has yet to be captured a week after its first sighting.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  19:47 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Sun Chao. Subtitles by Sun Chao.

Huangpu River crocodile evades capture once again
Dong Jun / SHINE

Local authorities are trying to locate a crocodile spotted in the city's Huangpu River.

Huangpu River crocodile evades capture once again
Dong Jun / SHINE

A worker is trying to find the crocodile.

The local authorities' attempt to capture a crocodile, which has recently been spotted in Shanghai's Huangpu River, failed again on Wednesday.

A sanitation worker told Shanghai Daily the crocodile was seen on the mudflat around 9 this morning. The animal has escaped capture several times since it was found last week. The city's agricultural authorities said they would keep patrolling the area.

Huangpu River crocodile evades capture once again
Dong Jun / SHINE

Local authorities are patrolling the Huangpu River, in an attempt to capture the crocodile spotted a week ago.

Several residents have recently reported witnessing a crocodile measuring about 80 centimeters long near the Jinmu Port along the riverside area in Xuhui District.

Huangpu River crocodile evades capture once again
The Paper

The crocodile is spotted near the Jinmu Port along the riverside area in Xuhui District.

Huangpu River crocodile evades capture once again
The Paper

The crocodile measures about 80 centimeters long.

Experts initially identified it as a Siamese Crocodile, or Crocodylus Siamensis by its scientific name, according to the pictures and videos posted online. The crocodile doesn't attack human beings but they appear very defensive and will attack when provoked.

There is currently no natural habitats of crocodiles in the city. Currently, Chinese alligators are the only local crocodile species while all other types of crocodiles are from outside China, authorities said. It is highly likely that the crocodile was either abandoned by its owner or escaped from its breeding farm, authorities continued to deduce.

The Siamese Crocodile is listed as a part of state protected artificial breeding aquatic wildlife in 2019. Farmed crocodiles share the same protection level as wild crocodiles. Selling or buying crocodiles without approval is illegal.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Xuhui
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     