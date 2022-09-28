COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections, 16 imported patients

Meanwhile, nine confirmed patients and nine asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no new locally transmitted infections, 14 imported confirmed cases and two imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 19 from the United Kingdom via Finland.



The second patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 20 from Japan.

The third patient is a Dutch who arrived at the local airport on September 22 from China's Taiwan.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from the United States.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from the UK.

The sixth patient is an Austrian who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from Austria.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 25 from the US.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 25 from Canada.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from South Korea.

The 10th and 11th patients, both Chinese, and the 12th patient, a French national, arrived at the local airport on September 26 from France on the same flight.

The 13th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from Singapore.



The 14th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 258 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from the UK.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from Canada.

Both cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 71 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, nine confirmed patients and nine asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 27, there were altogether 171 local confirmed cases, and 195 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 754 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,424 imported cases, 5,290 have been discharged upon recovery and 134 are still hospitalized.