Elegant and creative: City's best souvenirs blend Shanghai style and innovation

Altogether 75 products topped this year's "Shanghai Gift" design competition aimed at boosting the tourism shopping environment.

Looking for souvenirs that most represent Shanghai? Here are some ideas.

Seventy-five souvenirs blending haipai (Shanghai-style) and innovative style topped this year's "Shanghai Gift" design competition, offering a range of options for tourists looking to take something home.

The winning entries included food, porcelain, cosmetics and intangible cultural heritage products.

The competition aimed to boost Shanghai's tourism shopping and add luster to the city's cultural and tourism "golden card," the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said.

Ti Gong

A cup embodying the cultural essence of the Guangfulin relics site (an archeological dig in Songjiang that dates back over 5,000 years), and a set of haipai enamel brooches were among the top ranked items.

Cosmetics and refrigerator magnets featuring a combination of guochao (China-chic) and the city's iconic tourist attractions were also among the winners.

A combination of intangible cultural heritage and cultural innovation was a hallmark of several souvenirs such as fans and tea sets.

The souvenirs will bear the "Shanghai Gift" logo to boost the city's cultural and tourism consumption.