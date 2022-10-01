News / Metro

City in full bloom celebrating holiday, Congress

Shanghai has been fully spruced up for the weeklong National Day holiday that starts today and the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 16.

In total, 92 floral landscapes are presented across the city and about 10 million flower pots distributed.

The floral decoration is mainly presented in 11 areas such as People's Square, the Bund, Lujiazui and Jing'an Temple, and on 12 streets such as Yan'an Road, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

A wide range of flowers, mostly in red and yellow, are on display.

Chinese flowering crab apple, scarlet sage, bougainvillea, sunflower, and azalea with brilliant colors are featured.

Meanwhile, landscape lights were switched on in Wujiaochang area of Yangpu District in celebration of the National Day.

The light show features the Great Wall, Tian'anmen Square, and some iconic buildings in the district.

The light show runs through October 7, between 6pm and 11pm.

City in full bloom celebrating holiday, Congress
Ti Gong

A floral landscape in the Pudong New Area

City in full bloom celebrating holiday, Congress
Ti Gong

A light show in Wujiaochang area

City in full bloom celebrating holiday, Congress
Ti Gong

A light show in Wujiaochang area

City in full bloom celebrating holiday, Congress
Ti Gong

Wujiaochang

City in full bloom celebrating holiday, Congress
Ti Gong

Changde Road

City in full bloom celebrating holiday, Congress
Ti Gong

Fuxing Park

City in full bloom celebrating holiday, Congress
Ti Gong

A floral wall on the Bund

City in full bloom celebrating holiday, Congress
Ti Gong

The Bund

City in full bloom celebrating holiday, Congress
Ti Gong

Flower boxes in Xujiahui

City in full bloom celebrating holiday, Congress
Ti Gong

Xujiahui area

City in full bloom celebrating holiday, Congress
Ti Gong

Xujiahui

City in full bloom celebrating holiday, Congress
Ti Gong

Xintiandi

﻿
