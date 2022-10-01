Guyi Garden to become intangible cultural heritage park

Shanghai's first intangible cultural heritage-themed park is set to be established.

Guyi Garden, a Jiangnan-style classic garden with 500-year history in Jiading District, will be renovated into the city's first intangible cultural heritage-themed park under the cooperation of the garden operator and Shanghai Art & Design Academy, the two sides announced on Friday night.

More broadly, Shanghai will build and renovate a number of parks to merge sports, culture, music, art and traditional Chinese opera elements through 2025 to enrich the leisure life of local residents, Shanghai's greenery authorities said.

Under the plan, Guyi Garden will become a venue for Shanghai residents to experience traditional Chinese culture and the beauty of Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage.

The ancient garden was illuminated on Friday night with a show of traditional Chinese cloth and a painting exhibition.

In future, a number of cultural activities, including Jiangnan culture forums, intangible cultural heritage experience classes, and guofeng (traditional Chinese fashion) markets will be held at the garden to bring intangible cultural heritage into residents' daily life and polish Shanghai's traditional cultural brands.

Diversified activities are being held at the garden during the National Day holiday.

Inheritors of intangible cultural heritages are displaying the old craft of turning tubu (homespun cloth) into clothing and bags, making Nanxiang Xiaolong (small steamed buns known for their tasty pork filling) and brick carving.

A guofeng bazaar is on during the holiday. Visitors will be invited to experience traditional Chinese opera flash mob performance, sachet making, Jiangnan sizhu (string and wind music), Huangmei Opera and Suzhou pingtan (storytelling and singing) between October 2 and 4.

The garden will also lure young people to join in the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, its operator said.