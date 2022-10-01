Shanghai now has seven medium-risk areas

Shanghai has added three COVID-19 medium-risk areas following three local asymptomatic infections on Friday.

The list includes 66 Lushun Road of Beiwaitan Subdistrict in Hongkou District, the second phase of Xinmingxing Garden (180 Hangbei Road of Qibao Town) and nearby vendors in Minhang District, and a hotel at 743 Jinqiu Road of Dachang Town, Baoshan District, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

In total, the city now has seven medium-risk areas listed as below.