News / Metro

Shanghai to conduct mass PCR screening through Friday

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:13 UTC+8, 2022-10-06       0
Shanghai will keep conducting mass nucleic acid screening across the city on Thursday and Friday to effectively detect COVID-19 cases in time.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:13 UTC+8, 2022-10-06       0
Shanghai to conduct mass PCR screening through Friday
Imaginechina

Residents receive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening on a local street in Shanghai.

Shanghai will keep conducting mass nucleic acid screening across the city on Thursday and Friday to effectively detect COVID-19 cases in time as the weeklong National Day holiday gradually draws to a close.

Local districts are required to arrange time for the mass screening and regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing within their jurisdictions.

Key groups include people coming or returning from outside Shanghai, local hotels, rental houses and street shops.

"No household or individual should be missed during the screening," Liu Ping, the official in charge of local PCR screening, told the city's COVID-19 press briefing.

Shanghai is facing greater pressure amid the recent domestic COVID-19 resurgence, rapid movement of people and more frequent gatherings, he noted.

"It is necessary to further enhance the community PCR screening to consolidate the COVID-19 prevention and control fruits while detecting positive cases swiftly."

The mass screening and regular PCR testing have also been arranged to meet the requirements of local companies and schools on the first workday after the holiday on Saturday, he added.

Local residents are required to check the screening information publicized by district governments and actively take part in the community testing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     