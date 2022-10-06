Shanghai to conduct mass PCR screening through Friday

Shanghai will keep conducting mass nucleic acid screening across the city on Thursday and Friday to effectively detect COVID-19 cases in time.

Imaginechina

Shanghai will keep conducting mass nucleic acid screening across the city on Thursday and Friday to effectively detect COVID-19 cases in time as the weeklong National Day holiday gradually draws to a close.

Local districts are required to arrange time for the mass screening and regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing within their jurisdictions.

Key groups include people coming or returning from outside Shanghai, local hotels, rental houses and street shops.

"No household or individual should be missed during the screening," Liu Ping, the official in charge of local PCR screening, told the city's COVID-19 press briefing.

Shanghai is facing greater pressure amid the recent domestic COVID-19 resurgence, rapid movement of people and more frequent gatherings, he noted.

"It is necessary to further enhance the community PCR screening to consolidate the COVID-19 prevention and control fruits while detecting positive cases swiftly."

The mass screening and regular PCR testing have also been arranged to meet the requirements of local companies and schools on the first workday after the holiday on Saturday, he added.

Local residents are required to check the screening information publicized by district governments and actively take part in the community testing.