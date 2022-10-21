COVID-19 in Shanghai: 13 local infections, 33 imported patients

Meanwhile, five confirmed patients and 50 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 13 local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 31 imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

13 local asymptomatic infections

The first 12 cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.



The 13th case was put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and tested positive during the quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 8 from the United States.

The second patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from China's Taiwan.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from the Hong Kong SAR.



The second and third cases are Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from China's Taiwan on the same flight.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from Italy via Germany.



The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from Singapore.

The sixth case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on October 15 from Canada.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 16 from the United Kingdom.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 16 from the US.

The ninth case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from Canada.

The 10th case is Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from Finland.

The 11th case is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from the US.

The 12th case, an American departing from France, the 13th case, a French national departing from France, the 14th to 17th cases, all Chinese departing from France, the 18th and 19th cases, both Chinese departing from Brazil, and the 20th case, a Chinese departing from the Republic of Congo, arrived at the local airport on October 18 from France on the same flight.

The 21st and 22nd cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from Spain.



The 23rd case, a Chinese departing from Argentina, and the 24th to 26th cases, all Chinese departing from Germany, arrived at the local airport on October 18 from Germany on the same flight.

The 27th case, a Chinese departing from France, and the 28th case, a Chinese departing from Germany, arrived at the local airport on October 18 via the Netherlands on the same flight.

The 29th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from Australia via New Zealand.

The 30th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 19 from the Netherlands.

The 31st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 19 from Germany.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 540 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, five confirmed patients and 50 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 20, there were altogether 200 local confirmed cases, 204 were discharged upon recovery and 20 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,177 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,512 imported cases, 5,489 have been discharged upon recovery and 23 are still hospitalized.