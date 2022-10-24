﻿
News / Metro

City's parks offer green spaces for outdoor fun with canine companions

Shanghai's recreation authorities state that quite a number of parks in the city now allow dogs inside.
Ti Gong

Some Shanghai parks allow dogs to enter.

Looking for a place to take a stroll with your pets? Some city parks are exactly the right destination.

Shanghai's recreation authorities state that quite a number of parks in the city now allow dogs inside.

Among them, Shanghai Expo Culture Park in the Pudong New Area, covering about 10,000 square meters in the heart of waterfront, features a playground for dogs. It is a paradise for canine companions with supporting facilities such as washing and drinking areas.

In the midst of the city's urban sprawl, the park offers urban residents a close getaway with verdant pathways, natural landscapes and classical gardens.

Pengpu Four Seasons Park in Jing'an District has separate activity areas for dogs.

Nanda Park, a community-based park in Baoshan District, features floral and wetland landscapes where dogs can play on grasses.

Zhongyang Park in Songjiang District, which features sculptures, is also a good option for dog-walking.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Expo Culture Park

Spots to walk dogs in Shanghai:

Jing'an District:

Pengpu Four Seasons Park

The Pudong New Area:

Shanghai Expo Culture Park

Songjiang District:

Dingxiang Park, Chedun Health Park, Wulonghu Park, Qichang Park, Cangxuan Road Green Area, Songjiang Citizens' Square, Nanda Park

Baoshan District:

Baoshan Binjiang Park, Zhili Park, Yangquan Park, Kangwen Garden, Lianyang Garden, Zoumatang Garden, Nanda Park

Jiading District:

Nanyuan Park, Shiji Green Park, Xiquan Park, Binjiang Ai Te Park

Fengxian District:

Hongye Park

Qingpu District:

Zhongjian Linuo Park, Zhujiajiao Citizens' Square Park

Ti Gong

Pengpu Four Seasons Park

@柴巴克

Nanda Park

@福气仔

Zhongyang Park

@Janel吨吨

Zhongyang Park

