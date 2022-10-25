COVID-19 in Shanghai: 19 local infections, 22 imported patients

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 19 local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 20 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 19 local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 20 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

19 local asymptomatic infections

The first 16 cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.



The 17th and 18th cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 19th case was put under quarantine after arriving from another province as the patient was seen as among high-risk group by health authorities in another province. The case tested positive in central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 18 from New Zealand.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from the United States.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 34 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from China's Taiwan.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 19 from Germany.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from Singapore.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 21 from Canada.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 21 from Japan.

The sixth to eighth cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from Canada on the same flight.

The ninth and 10th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from Thailand on the same flight.



The 11th case, a Japanese departing from China's Taiwan, and the 12th to 15th cases, all Taiwan residents, arrived at the local airport on October 22 from Taiwan on the same flight.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from the United Kingdom.

The 18th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from the US.

The 19th and 20th cases are both Americans who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from the US via Canada on the same flight.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 533 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 37 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 24, there were altogether 201 local confirmed cases, 216 were discharged upon recovery and nine are still hospitalized. A total of 1,235 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,524 imported cases, 5,497 have been discharged upon recovery and 27 are still hospitalized.