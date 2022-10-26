﻿
News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 19 local infections, 36 imported patients

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:53 UTC+8, 2022-10-26       0
The local confirmed case is a close contact of a previous infection from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:53 UTC+8, 2022-10-26       0

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, 18 local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and 30 imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient is a close contact of a previous infection from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.

18 local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases who live in Yangpu District tested positive during routine PCR screenings.

The third case who lives in Jinshan District tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

The fourth case is a close contact of the third case and tested positive during the quarantine.

The fifth to ninth cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 10th to 17th cases are secondary contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 18th case is a close contact of a previous local infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 19 local infections, 36 imported patients
Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a German who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 13 from Germany.

The second patient, an Australian, and the third patient, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on October 19 from Australia on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from Japan.

The fifth patient is a New Zealander who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from New Zealand.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from France.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 88 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a French national who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from France.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from the United Kingdom via the Hong Kong SAR.

The third case, a German, and the fourth case, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on October 18 from Germany on the same flight.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from New Zealand.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 19 from Canada.

The seventh and eighth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from Canada on the same flight.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from Thailand.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from China's Taiwan.

The 11th is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The 12th and 13th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from the UK.

The 14th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from the United States.

The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from Japan.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from the UK.

The 17th to 19th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from the US.

The 20th case, a Chinese departing from the US, and the 21st to 24th cases, all Chinese departing from Canada, arrived at the local airport on October 23 from Canada.

The 25th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from Australia via New Zealand.

The 26th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from the US.

The 27th and 28th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from Canada.

The 29th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from Finland.

The 30th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from France.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 502 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, one confirmed patient and 42 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 25, there were altogether 202 local confirmed cases, 216 were discharged upon recovery and 10 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,253 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,530 imported cases, 5,498 have been discharged upon recovery and 32 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 19 local infections, 36 imported patients
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Jinshan
Yangpu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     