COVID-19 in Shanghai: 19 local infections, 36 imported patients

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, 18 local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and 30 imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient is a close contact of a previous infection from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.

18 local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases who live in Yangpu District tested positive during routine PCR screenings.

The third case who lives in Jinshan District tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

The fourth case is a close contact of the third case and tested positive during the quarantine.

The fifth to ninth cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 10th to 17th cases are secondary contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 18th case is a close contact of a previous local infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a German who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 13 from Germany.



The second patient, an Australian, and the third patient, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on October 19 from Australia on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from Japan.

The fifth patient is a New Zealander who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from New Zealand.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from France.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 88 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a French national who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from France.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from the United Kingdom via the Hong Kong SAR.

The third case, a German, and the fourth case, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on October 18 from Germany on the same flight.



The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from New Zealand.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 19 from Canada.

The seventh and eighth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from Canada on the same flight.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from Thailand.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from China's Taiwan.

The 11th is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The 12th and 13th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from the UK.

The 14th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from the United States.

The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from Japan.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from the UK.

The 17th to 19th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from the US.

The 20th case, a Chinese departing from the US, and the 21st to 24th cases, all Chinese departing from Canada, arrived at the local airport on October 23 from Canada.

The 25th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from Australia via New Zealand.

The 26th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from the US.

The 27th and 28th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from Canada.

The 29th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from Finland.

The 30th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from France.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 502 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, one confirmed patient and 42 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 25, there were altogether 202 local confirmed cases, 216 were discharged upon recovery and 10 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,253 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,530 imported cases, 5,498 have been discharged upon recovery and 32 are still hospitalized.