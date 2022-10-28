COVID-19 in Shanghai: 11 local infections, 22 imported patients

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and 62 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 11 local asymptomatic infections, four imported confirmed cases and 18 imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first case who lives in Yangpu District tested positive in a routine PCR screening.

The second to 10th cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 11th case is a close contact of a previous local infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 22 from Canada.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from Canada.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from the United States.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 26 from Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 16 from Canada.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 16 from the US.

The third case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 21 from China's Taiwan.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from Japan.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from the United Kingdom.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from South Korea.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from Finland.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from Germany via France.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The 10th to 12th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from Spain on the same flight.

The 13th and 14th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from Germany on the same flight.



The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from Belgium via the Netherlands.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 26 from Canada.

The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 26 from Columbia via the Netherlands.

The 18th case is a German who arrived at the local airport on October 26 from Germany.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 262 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and 62 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 27, there were altogether 203 local confirmed cases, 220 were discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized. A total of 1,271 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,539 imported cases, 5,506 have been discharged upon recovery and 33 are still hospitalized.