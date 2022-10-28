﻿
News / Metro

New maternity hospital welcomes over 200 babies in first month

The Fengxian District branch of the Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital has assisted 800 emergency room patients and delivered over 200 newborn babies.
The Fengxian District branch of the Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital, which just opened in mid-September, has already provided services to 20,000 outpatients, assisted nearly 800 emergency room patients and delivered over 200 newborn babies, said officials at the first city-level professional hospital located in the five "new cities" area.

Nearby patients and those from the greater Yangtze River Delta region need not make the trek to downtown city hospitals for high-end obstetric and maternal services.

The new hospital, which began trial operations on September 16, delivered its first baby on its third day after opening. On Wednesday, the 206th baby was delivered smoothly, including a high-risk premature baby weighing 1.15 kilograms.

New maternity hospital welcomes over 200 babies in first month
Ti Gong

New parents welcome their newborn baby with medics at the new hospital in Fengxian District.

In addition to pregnant women, a team consisting of experienced gynecologists with expertise in oncology, traditional medicine, breast disease and cervical disease has conducted nearly 400 surgeries in the new hospital, offering convenient, high-end service to local patients.

The new branch has 500 beds and offers medical services in obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics and reproductive health.

It is equipped with a reproduction center, fetal medical center, prenatal diagnosis center, and a female disease center.

New maternity hospital welcomes over 200 babies in first month
Ti Gong

A young mother takes her baby to see a doctor at the new hospital.

As the first city-level hospital to begin operation in the five "new cities" area, the facility has spared no effort in its design, service and management to offer patients a better experience.

"While planning the new hospital, we introduced a special design, department allocation and arrangement to allow patients to arrive at the clinic quickly and efficiently so their needs are met," said Ji Xinhua, a hospital official. "The medical process is also improved best serve patients and streamline operations. Each patient, especially pregnant women, can arrive at the right place via the quickest. The intelligent hospital model also makes health management, disease diagnosis and treatment smarter and quicker."

Shanghai introduced the five "new cities" concept in the suburban areas of Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang and Fengxian districts, as well as Nanhui in the Pudong New Area, to boost social and economic development.

New maternity hospital welcomes over 200 babies in first month
Ti Gong

The clinic is designed for the protection of patients' privacy.

Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
