Enjoy the glorious autumn in parks across the city

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:25 UTC+8, 2022-10-30
Parks across Shanghai have prepared diversified autumn fun activities ranging from fruit picking to flower appreciation to enrich the autumn leisure lives of residents.
Enjoy the glorious autumn in parks across the city
Ti Gong

Sunflowers at Chenshan Botanical Garden.

Parks across Shanghai have prepared diversified autumn fun activities ranging from fruit picking to flower appreciation and camping to enrich the autumn leisure lives of residents, local greenery authorities said on Sunday.

The picking tangerines can be experienced at Changxing Island Country Park on Chongming Island, where ripened tangerines hang ready, sweet and succulent.

At Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District, sunflowers are in full bloom, presenting a brilliant golden sea.

Horticultural displays are held at Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District, presenting an autumn splendor via enchanting floral landscapes and science popularization activities.

Enjoy the glorious autumn in parks across the city
Ti Gong

A bird's eye view of Pujiang Country Park.

Shanghai residents can also enjoy a visual feast of colorful chrysanthemums through the end of November as the 2022 Autumn Chrysanthemum Appreciation Season is ongoing at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District. It features more than 180,000 pots with over 500 varieties of the flower.

A garden lifestyle festival is being held at Pujiang Country Park in Minhang District, featuring parent-child activities and camping fun. While the Jiabei Country Park in Jiading District is staging a straw culture festival with food bazaar, ceramic carnival and farming activities.

The Dongping National Forest Park in Chongming District is treating visitors to camping activities and barbecue parties.

Enjoy the glorious autumn in parks across the city
Ti Gong

A golden sunflower sea at Chenshan Botanical Garden.

Information of major activities at city parks:

Tangerine picking

Dates: Through December 1

Venue: Changxing Island Country Park (near Gate 1 and 2)

Address: 199 Qiugan Road

Admission: Free

2022 Autumn Chrysanthemum Appreciation Season

Dates: Through November 26

Venue: Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park

Address: 2000 Jungong Road

Admission: 15 yuan

Pujiang Country Park Garden Lifestyle Festival

Dates: Through November 27

Venue: Pujiang Country Park

Address: No.8 Lane 2578 Puxing Highway

Admission: Free

Enjoy the glorious autumn in parks across the city
Ti Gong

Autumn scenery at Dongping National Forest Park

Enjoy the glorious autumn in parks across the city
Ti Gong

A sea of purple and gold flowers at Chenshan Botanical Garden

Enjoy the glorious autumn in parks across the city
Ti Gong

Camping fun at Shanghai Botanical Garden

Enjoy the glorious autumn in parks across the city
Ti Gong

Tangerines ready for picking

Enjoy the glorious autumn in parks across the city
Ti Gong

Straw culture festival at Jiabei Country Park

Enjoy the glorious autumn in parks across the city
Ti Gong

2022 Autumn Chrysanthemum Appreciation Season at Gongqing Forest Park

Enjoy the glorious autumn in parks across the city
Ti Gong

A visitor takes photos at Shanghai Botanical Garden.

Enjoy the glorious autumn in parks across the city
Ti Gong

A mouthwatering barbecue at Dongping National Forest Park

Enjoy the glorious autumn in parks across the city
Ti Gong

Dongping National Forest Park

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Follow Us

