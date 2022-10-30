Enjoy the glorious autumn in parks across the city

Parks across Shanghai have prepared diversified autumn fun activities ranging from fruit picking to flower appreciation to enrich the autumn leisure lives of residents.

Parks across Shanghai have prepared diversified autumn fun activities ranging from fruit picking to flower appreciation and camping to enrich the autumn leisure lives of residents, local greenery authorities said on Sunday.

The picking tangerines can be experienced at Changxing Island Country Park on Chongming Island, where ripened tangerines hang ready, sweet and succulent.

At Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District, sunflowers are in full bloom, presenting a brilliant golden sea.

Horticultural displays are held at Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District, presenting an autumn splendor via enchanting floral landscapes and science popularization activities.

Shanghai residents can also enjoy a visual feast of colorful chrysanthemums through the end of November as the 2022 Autumn Chrysanthemum Appreciation Season is ongoing at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District. It features more than 180,000 pots with over 500 varieties of the flower.

A garden lifestyle festival is being held at Pujiang Country Park in Minhang District, featuring parent-child activities and camping fun. While the Jiabei Country Park in Jiading District is staging a straw culture festival with food bazaar, ceramic carnival and farming activities.

The Dongping National Forest Park in Chongming District is treating visitors to camping activities and barbecue parties.

Information of major activities at city parks:

Tangerine picking

Dates: Through December 1

Venue: Changxing Island Country Park (near Gate 1 and 2)

Address: 199 Qiugan Road

Admission: Free

2022 Autumn Chrysanthemum Appreciation Season

Dates: Through November 26

Venue: Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park

Address: 2000 Jungong Road

Admission: 15 yuan

Pujiang Country Park Garden Lifestyle Festival

Dates: Through November 27

Venue: Pujiang Country Park

Address: No.8 Lane 2578 Puxing Highway

Admission: Free

