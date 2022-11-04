﻿
COVID-19 in Shanghai: 7 local infections, 19 imported patients

Wang Qingchu
  09:47 UTC+8, 2022-11-04
The local confirmed case who lives in Putuo District tested positive in a routine PCR screening.
The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, six local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 17 imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Local confirmed case

The patient who lives in Putuo District tested positive in a routine PCR screening.

Local asymptomatic infections

All six cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 27 from Germany.

The second patient is a Spaniard who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from Australia.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 62 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from the United Kingdom.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from New Zealand.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 26 from Germany.

The fourth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from China's Taiwan.

The fifth and sixth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from Malaysia.

The seventh case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from South Korea.

The eighth case is a Briton who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from Canada.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from Finland.

The 10th case is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from Singapore.

The 11th case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from the United States.

The 12th case is a French national who arrived at the local airport on November 1 from France.

The 13th case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 1 from Japan.

The 14th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 1 from Germany.

The 15th and 16th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 1 from New Zealand.

The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 184 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, one confirmed patient and 41 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 3, there were altogether 209 local confirmed cases, 225 were discharged upon recovery and eight are still hospitalized. A total of 1,309 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,564 imported cases, 5,521 have been discharged upon recovery and 43 are still hospitalized.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
