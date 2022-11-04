'In Shanghai, For the World' IP SHANGHAI Best Practice Exhibition: Culture

Shanghai is a city with a soul, which is informed by the spirit of inclusiveness, excellence, enlightenment, and modesty.

Stories of businesses are playing an increasingly vital role in projecting a city's global image. Over the past decade, as businesses in Shanghai – whether they are Fortune Global 500, big SOEs or rising private enterprises – integrate into local community, urban growth, or residential life, they are also becoming part and parcel of the city's narrative.

Covering five aspects of urban construction ranging from innovation, ecology, culture, happiness to openness, this show, themed on "In Shanghai, For the World," highlights the city's major achievements over the past decade in economy, culture, and residents' daily life.



Culture

Shanghai is a city with a soul, which is informed by the spirit of inclusiveness, excellence, enlightenment, and modesty.

In striving to hand down the time-honored traditions of the city, Shanghai is exuding charisma and charm distinctly of its own.

Enterprises, which also double as enablers of cultural exchanges, are mushrooming here, astride all spheres, and not country-specific.

The residents, while participating in the myriad events, find local cultural scene deeply enriching and gratifying.

Undoubtedly, by imbibing the best of culture east and west, the quintessentially socialist city, fortified with a notion of advanced culture, is giving full expression to its cultural stirrings, in its own way.