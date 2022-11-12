COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 local infections, 19 imported patients

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, nine local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 16 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, nine local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 16 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first case who lives in Songjiang District tested positive in a routine PCR screening.



The second and third cases are close contacts of the first case and tested positive during central quarantine.

The fourth and fifth cases are close contacts of previous infections from other places and tested positive during central quarantine.

The sixth and seventh cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The eighth and ninth cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first two patients are both Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 9 from Germany.



The third patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from China's Taiwan.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 105 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 1 from Chad via France.



The second case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 4 from China's Taiwan.

The third and fourth cases are Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from China's Taiwan.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from Australia via New Zealand.



The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from the United States.

The seventh case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Malaysia.

The eighth to 12th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Germany.

The 13th and 14th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from Australia.

The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Denmark.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 261 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 28 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 11, there were altogether 209 local confirmed cases, 230 were discharged upon recovery and three are still hospitalized. A total of 1,345 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,589 imported cases, 5,555 have been discharged upon recovery and 34 are still hospitalized.