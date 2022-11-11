Jiading norms to speed up automated car deployment

Jiading District is undertaking research or has drafted five related standards to expedite the deployment of automated cars.

Ti Gong

To expedite the adoption of automated vehicles, Jiading District is conducting research and drafted five standards pertaining to automated vehicles.



The nation's first proposed national standard on broad technical requirements for chassis of low-speed automated vehicles has been created and made available online.

It was prepared by about 30 working units, led by professor Xiong Lu of the College of Automotive Studies at Tongji University, under the supervision of the National Technical Committee on Four-Wheeled All-Terrain Vehicles of the China Standardization Administration.

During the first China Low Speed Automated Vehicle Summit, held in Anting Shanghai International Auto City on Thursday, the research on the remaining four standards was initiated.

In recent years, the application of low-speed automated vehicles has increased in response to rising demand for enhancing the safety and efficiency of the logistics, security patrol, retail, and sanitation industries, as well as reducing labor costs.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, low-speed automated delivery vehicles have played a key role in logistics fields, and the industry chain for low-speed automated vehicles has experienced rapid growth, according to officials.



The purpose of the summit was to encourage the growth of the low-speed automated vehicle sector, stimulate collaboration between industry associations and businesses, and promote the authentication system for low-speed automated cars and the formation of laws and regulations.

Ma Hongfei, deputy general manager of Shanghai International Automobile City (Group), said that "future-oriented automated driving solutions covering a wide range of fields, including transportation, logistics, retail, road sweeping, and disinfection, are being developed to improve traffic efficiency and boost the smart transportation service system."

Shanghai is likely to see an influx of driverless vehicles in the near future, as the city opened its first set of highways for autonomous driving this week.

According to local transport authorities, a 21.5-kilometer segment of the G1503 Shanghai Ring Expressway and 19.5km of the G2 Beijing-Shanghai Highway in suburban Jiading District, along with the 303 in-district roads totaling 500.6km, are now open to self-driving cars.

Automobile city Jiading has provided 636 open roads totaling 1,117 kilometers for testing intelligent connected vehicles.