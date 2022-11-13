Getting an edge on urban renewal projects

An exhibition about Shanghai's urban regeneration was launched at downtown commercial complex UCCA Edge over the weekend.

The "Immortal Cities" invites professional architects and local architecture major undergraduates to share their latest research and understanding of Shanghai's ongoing urban renewal campaign.

The architecture design institute Aedas, the organizer of the exhibition, introduced its latest project, the UCCA Edge, a new landmark in Jing'an District. It was developed along the Suzhou Creek, amid a cluster of old historical residential buildings.

The other part of the exhibition displays whimsical designs from students of Tongji University for the same Edge project to create clashes of ideas between professional and future architects.

"This is not simply an academic exploration of the future of urban regeneration, but also a cross industry event advocating education," said Keith Griffiths, Aedas Founder and Global Principal Designer.

Ken Wai, Global Design Principal of Aedas, said the exhibition aims to explore the possibilities that architecture can bring to urban life during urban regeneration.

Two salons were held on the sidelines of the free exhibition over the weekend on the redevelopment on the Suzhou Creek waterfront space and the insertion and integration during urban renewal.

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through November 20 (closed on Monday), 10am-7pm



Ticket: free

Venue: UCCA Edge

盈凯文创广场

Address: 2F, 88 Xizang Road N.

西藏北路88号2层