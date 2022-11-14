﻿
News / Metro

Maternity hospital to expand pharmaceutical partnerships

Shanghai's First Maternity and Infant Hospital will collaborate with pharmaceutical companies to develop new products and technologies.
Shanghai's First Maternity and Infant Hospital will establish a research ward to advance research on reproductive tumors, congenital malformations, developmental disorders, and life-threatening perinatal diseases.

Hospital authorities announced over the weekend that the ward will implement an innovative system for a tighter connection between clinical practice and the development of new products and technologies through collaboration with pharmaceutical companies.

The hospital performs the most robot-assisted surgeries in the country at its gynecological and obstetric facilities.

It also secured an agreement with prominent domestic pharmaceutical companies on the development of new drugs and gynecological endoscopies to expedite the translation of medical research into clinically applicable medications and equipment.

Additionally, the hospital collaborated with medical robot and technology companies to establish a cutting-edge research center for obstetrics and gynaecological imaging and minimally invasive surgical robots.

Dr. Wang Yu, president of Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital, said that engineers and pharmacists of these companies will have the opportunity to stay in the hospital to actively participate in the process of developing new products and technologies. "We are taking advantage of the opportunity to convert a research hospital's expertise to boost Shanghai's biomedical and pharmaceutical development."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
