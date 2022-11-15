New community case reported in downtown Shanghai

Shanghai on Tuesday reported a COVID-19 community case in downtown Jing'an District, with the 39-year-old woman having visited several restaurants and stores.

Imaginechina

Shanghai on Tuesday reported a COVID-19 community case, who had visited several downtown restaurants and stores.

The 39-year-old woman, listed as an asymptomatic case, lives at 507 Xizang Road N. in Zhijiang Road W. Subdistrict in Jing'an District.

She tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening and has been put under quarantined medical observation.

Apart from her accommodation, the woman had been to a Family Mart convenience store and a food court on Pushan Road, a steamed bun store on Zhonghuaxin Road as well as a supermarket, a wet market, a noodle restaurant and a fruit market on Qiujiang Road.

A total of 223 close contacts of the new community case had been traced and placed under central quarantine as of 4pm on Tuesday. Among them, 159 have tested negative.

A total of 30,578 related people have been screened, and all tested negative. Four items at the woman's accommodation and workplace returned positive tests among the 41 items and environmental samples.

The building where she lives, along with some adjacent buildings, has been listed as a high-risk area and put under lockdown. Other areas in the Zhijiang Road W. Subdistrict have already become low-risk areas following a previous community case reported in the subdistrict on Sunday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shen Xinyi / SHINE