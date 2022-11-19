Immersive art injects vitality to Columbia Circle

Shanghai's first immersive art week was launched at the Columbia Circle in Changning District on Friday, featuring live dramas and art installations across the historical site.

The "Immersive X" art week, to run through November 27, includes new stage drama "Narcissus" by famous director Conor Doyle at the more than century-old Navy Club. The audience will feel like they are inside a film studio, according to the organizers.

More than 200 emerging artists will present 11 art exhibitions and performances at the historical buildings, bookstores and pubs. They will operate sound installations, play musical instruments, dance or perform.

Two scientific exhibitions – "sensory laboratory" and "inspiration belt" – have opened to the public free across the site.

The art event aims to create a unique immersive cultural scenario at the Columbia Circle and bring special experiences to visitors, according to Vanke, one of the organizers of the event.

Several immersive art events, such as a coffee drama festival and mystery drama week, which have been held at the site previously, were popular among citizens and tourists.

The latest art week is a benchmark for the cultural operation of local urban renewal projects.

The site, on Yan'an Road W. near Panyu Road, was a social gathering place for Americans from 1927 to 1942. It became the site of the Shanghai Institute of Biological Products after 1949.

Vanke launched a renewal campaign at the historic compound and reopened it in 2018. It now features restored structures, as well as offices, entertainment venues and cultural amenities.

The key landmark structures, such as the Columbia Country Club, the Navy Club and a well-preserved swimming pool, along with 11 industrial buildings belonging to the institute, are open to the public.

Exhibition info:

Date: November 18-27

Address: 1262 Yan'an Road W.

Site: Columbia Circle上生·新所

Admission: Free