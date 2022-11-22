Stage set for Shanghai's biggest running event

With the 2022 Shanghai Marathon set for Sunday, the 18,000-odd runners taking part in the city's biggest running event can pick up their kits from Thursday to Saturday.

A total of 18,000 runners will take part in this year's Shanghai Marathon. They are required to make reservation through the event's official website and app before heading to the Shanghai Convention and Exhibition Center of International Sourcing (35 Zhongjiang Rd) for their equipment.

The equipment bag includes items like number bib, souvenir T-shirt, mask, metro ticket, sunscreen cream and soft drink.

The runner are required to show a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report within 24 hours, as well as vaccine inoculation proof when picking up the bag. They are also required to take PCR tests for three straight days before Sunday's race.

For pandemic control reason, this year's marathon is open to Shanghai-based runners holding household registration or residence permit, as well as foreigners who have lived in Shanghai for more than six months, and hold a valid visa.

Runners can log on to www.shang-ma.com for more information.