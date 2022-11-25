﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai stays warm and wet for the weekend with colder weather on the way

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:17 UTC+8, 2022-11-25       0
It will be a warm weekend with highs of around 20 degrees Celsius, and rain on Sunday. Next week, a cold front will land with temperatures falling to around 2 degrees Celsius.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:17 UTC+8, 2022-11-25       0
Shanghai stays warm and wet for the weekend with colder weather on the way
Imaginechina

Beautiful fallen leaves decorate Shanghai's roads in autumn.

Shanghai is expecting a warm weekend with showers on Sunday, when the city will hold the 2022 Shanghai Marathon.

The highs will be around 20 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with lows over 15.

But the warm and wet weather will not stay too long, as a strong cold front is on the way and is forecast to arrive in the middle of the next week.

Strong winds along with rain are likely to hit the city from next Wednesday, dragging the mercury down to less than 10 degrees, with lows digging to around 2 degrees.

In some outskirt areas, the lows are predicted to touch zero degree with sleet when the cold air approaches, according to the forecaster.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     