Shanghai stays warm and wet for the weekend with colder weather on the way

It will be a warm weekend with highs of around 20 degrees Celsius, and rain on Sunday. Next week, a cold front will land with temperatures falling to around 2 degrees Celsius.

Imaginechina

Shanghai is expecting a warm weekend with showers on Sunday, when the city will hold the 2022 Shanghai Marathon.

The highs will be around 20 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with lows over 15.

But the warm and wet weather will not stay too long, as a strong cold front is on the way and is forecast to arrive in the middle of the next week.

Strong winds along with rain are likely to hit the city from next Wednesday, dragging the mercury down to less than 10 degrees, with lows digging to around 2 degrees.

In some outskirt areas, the lows are predicted to touch zero degree with sleet when the cold air approaches, according to the forecaster.