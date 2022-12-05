﻿
News / Metro

November deliveries of Tesla's Shanghai factory hit new monthly high

Xinhua
  15:40 UTC+8, 2022-12-05       0
In the first 11 months of this year, the Shanghai factory delivered more than 650,000 vehicles.
Xinhua
  15:40 UTC+8, 2022-12-05       0

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory delivered 100,291 vehicles in November, hitting a fresh monthly high, the US carmaker has said.

In the first 11 months of this year, the Shanghai factory delivered more than 650,000 vehicles.

The factory's January-November deliveries far exceeded last year's total of 484,130, said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association.

The Gigafactory's annual sales for 2022 could hopefully hit 750,000 units, Cui added.

The localization rate of the industrial chain of Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory has now exceeded 95 percent, helping China's new energy vehicle industry to develop a world-leading integrated industrial structure and robust consumption potential, said Tao Lin, vice president of Tesla.

Cui estimated that from January through November, China's new energy vehicle sales exceeded 5.7 million units, while for the whole of 2022, the production and sales of such vehicles could top 6.5 million.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Tesla
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     