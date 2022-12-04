Future designs of cars set in the fast lane

Innovation in car design will bring new inspiration and methods in tackling social challenges, attendees said at the recent China Car Design International Summit.

Ti Gong

With the theme "Design in the New Eco," the summit held last week gathered designers from universities, design plants and companies, as well as experts and scholars.

They shared the development trends of car design under the theme of new ecology and explored the integration and innovation of art and technology. The summit was part of the 2022 Shanghai Auto Culture Festival.

Hosted by Anting Shanghai International Auto City and Tongji University, it is the only international exchange forum for automobile design directors in the world, with topics around the transformation of vehicle design and metaverse.



Ti Gong

As part of the summit, a workshop was hosted with 16 young designers and university students presenting their design works.



The job of designers is not only working with colors, but also involves a lot of other aspects such as market research, overall layout, trend investigation and design verification, an attendee surnamed Xu said.

A student from Jingdezhen Ceramic University won the design competition.

Meanwhile, the Cross University Mobility Design Exhibition featuring more than 80 design works from the students of 14 universities using various media such as images, models and digital is ongoing at Life Hub@Anting, a shopping mall in Jiading, as part of the summit.

