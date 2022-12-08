Shanghai hospital successfully implants bioengineered airway in patient

Ti Gong

A bioengineered airway reconstruction was announced a success by medical experts from Shanghai Chest Hospital on Thursday, sending hope for the suffering and demonstrating the city's strength in innovative treatment.

A patient upon whom a novel surgical method developed by the hospital was used has survived for five years, the longest on record for this particular procedure so far in the world.

The patient surnamed Han had a large tumor in his airway five years ago, blocking almost the entire airway and seriously impacting respiration. He traveled between different hospitals for treatment. However, he was turned down as six centimeters is the maximum tumor size for which normal surgical airway removal was possible.

Han found hope at Shanghai Chest Hospital, which was conducting Asia's first clinical research on tissue engineering-based airway reconstruction. Han became the first patient to be included in the research.

Surgeons removed eight centimeters of airway and carina and implanted a six-centimeter-wide reconstructed airway.

A follow-up check confirmed that the implanted airway substitute has been fully incorporated into the patient's own regenerated tissues, achieving airway reconstruction.

"Though airway disease is relatively rare, there are over 3,000 patients in desperate condition due to large-segment airway loss in China each year. Our technology has brought them hope. Moreover, the technology has been introduced for further use and is expected to be promoted to other issues and organs like bone, esophagus and cardiac muscles to help much more patients through regenerative medicine," said Dr Tan Qiang, a leading expert in the research.

Long-segment airway defect reconstruction, especially when the carina is involved, remains a challenge in clinical settings. Previous attempts at bioengineered reconstruction always failed within 90 days due to delayed revascularization and recurrent infection.

To solve the challenge, Tan's team initiated a theory regarding in-vivo bioreactors, which use a biodegradable two-layer decellulized porcine dermis stent and two catheters connected to two portable pumps inserted between the layers. The implanted bioengineered airway is continuously perfused with an antibiotic solution via the pump system. The patient's own cells are harvested and seeded into the airway substitute.

"We break the tradition of separating the tissue engineering technique into the in-vivo and in-vitro processes but treating the patient as a bioreactor for in situ regeneration of their own bioengineered airway substitute," Tan said.

So far, three patients have received the new technology and all reported success.