﻿
News / Metro

Local scientists make breakthrough with cell research

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  18:12 UTC+8, 2022-12-07       0
Local scientists have developed a new method to monitor the history of contact between cells, which can help with research in many fields like developmental biology and oncology.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  18:12 UTC+8, 2022-12-07       0

Local scientists have developed a new method to monitor the history of contact between cells, which can help with research in many fields such as developmental biology and oncology.

The research by scientist Zhou Bin's team at the Center for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, was published on an international academic journal "Science".

People are affected by the surrounding environment during social activities, as are cells. The cells are affected by neighboring cells, and cells in different environments will show different characteristics in terms of morphological structure and physiological functions.

Over the past decade, Zhou's team developed the intercellular genetic technology to achieve precise positioning and permanent tracking of adjacent cells in a mouse model.

Studies show that the spatial relationship between cells in the organism is dynamically changing, and cells often "move", choosing new "neighbors", and new "living environments".

The research makes great breakthroughs on lineage tracing technique in vivo and provides new ideas as well as strong technical support for research in fields like developmental biology, stem cell biology, immunology and oncology.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     