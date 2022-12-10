﻿
News / Metro

Maternal and child health priority in Shanghai's whole-life health management

No pregnant women with Shanghai registered residency died last year, local health officials told a city international health forum.
No pregnant women with Shanghai registered residency died last year, local health officials have told a city international health forum.

The remarks were made at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's sub-forum on the development of cooperation in the field of maternal and child health on Saturday when introducing the city's achievements and plans for boosting women's and children's health.

Shanghai has focused on whole-life health management, while women and children's health is the base and key for the health and life quality of entire population.

The city has been set up a system consisting of reproductive health, female cancer screening, maternal service, newborn care, congenital deformity screening and early screening and intervention for diseases like autism and promotion of high-quality in early childhood, officials said.

"The mortality rate of pregnant women and children below five years age among those with and without local residency has been reached a similar curve under the wide and regular service, which reflects the fairness, availability and balance of health care," said Wu Qianyu from Shanghai Health Commission.

"All pregnant women, newborn babies and young children are receiving the same high-quality service in the city, which has a mature network for maternal and child care."

Ti Gong

Representatives, officials and experts from eight members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization and international organizations took part.

There are 86 medical facilities with 4,510 beds for maternal service and 395 facilities with 4,774 beds for pediatric service in Shanghai, far surpassing the nation's requirement.

"Moreover, there are seven maternal critical centers and six newborn critical centers in the city, whose top experts are on standby all day and night for seriously sick pregnant women and newborn babies to ensure their safety and health," Wu added.

In addition to disease treatment, Shanghai is paying more attention to whole-life health management, initiating projects like a children's eye health database, autism screening, care for development promotion and education on HPV vaccination.

"We plan to have 90 percent of girls aged 15 years old given HPV vaccination for cervical cancer prevention and control, as well as enhance education for early screening for breast and cervical cancer detection and treatment," Wu said.

Representatives, officials and experts from eight members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and international organizations participated in the forum, which had an opening ceremony and main forum on Friday and a sub-forum on Saturday.

Ti Gong

An initiative of China on Promoting the Health of Women, Newborns, Children and Adolescents in Countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (Shanghai) was released at the forum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
