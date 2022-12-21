Shanghai carrier to restore, add overseas flights from 2023

Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines will restore the operation of all its international flights from next year to tap into the recovering civil aviation market.

Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines will restore the operation of all its international flights from 2023, while opening new intercontinental routes to tap into the recovering civil aviation market.

Flights from Shanghai and Nanjing in neighboring Jiangsu Province to popular overseas destinations in Japan and South Korea, such as Tokyo, Nagoya, Sapporo and Jeju will be restored initially, followed by Southeast Asian destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket and Kalibo, the carrier announced on Tuesday.

A batch of new intercontinental routes from Shanghai to Athens in Greece, Brussels in Belgium as well as Sydney and Melbourne in Australia will be opened, along with routes from Zhengzhou in central Henan Province to Milan, Paris and New York.

"We're glad to witness recovering market confidence," said Wang Junjin, president of the airline.

The air ticket searches for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush have been surging recently as China optimized its COVID-19 prevention and control rules, he added. The Chinese New Year falls on January 22 next year.

"The civil aviation market is recovering, so Juneyao will make full preparations to meet the rising demand," said Wang.

The private carrier also plans to resume the delivery of new wide-body aircraft from 2023 for the restored and newly opened international services. It will acquire two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in the third quarter next year, expanding its wide-body fleet to eight.

Another eight A320neo narrow-body jetliners will be delivered next year, featuring eco-friendly coating and lighter trolleys made with new composite materials.

Juneyao's new dining brand "Huajishi" has also been unveiled to offer better inflight services for both international and domestic travelers.