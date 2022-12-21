﻿
News / Metro

Clinical research confirms effects of new drug on ovarian cancer

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:20 UTC+8, 2022-12-21       0
Ovarian cancer is the most fatal female cancer. The new drug has shown promising results during clinical research trials.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:20 UTC+8, 2022-12-21       0

The first clinical research on a new drug targeting ovarian cancer confirmed that the drug can prolong the survival for 10.5 months, as its mid-term outcome released by medical experts on Wednesday.

The targeted medicine Niraparib is also the first and the only drug with confirmed benefits for Chinese patients with ovarian cancer, said Dr Wu Xiaohua from the Shanghai Cancer Center, who leads the research effort.

Ovarian cancer is the most fatal female cancer. There are over 55,000 new patients and 37,000 deaths in the nation annually. Patients at the terminal stage can have an 85 percent chance of relapse.

"Previously, ovarian cancer treatment only consisted of surgery and chemotherapy, while the new drug offers a new route for surgery plus chemotherapy plus maintenance treatment, marking the start of precise treatment of ovarian cancer," Wu said. "The maintenance treatment has achieved a good results. Some patients have survived for over four or five years without relapse. Five-year survival means clinical recovery, which is so encouraging to both doctors and patients."

The research kicked off in 2017 with the participation of 265 patients in 30 medical facilities across the nation. Patients received individualized dosages in order to achieve treatment effects while ensuring patients' safety.

"Such measures are expected to change the previous method of maintenance treatment and be promoted worldwide as a clinical guideline for ovarian cancer treatment," Wu said. "The final result of the research will be released at the end of 2023. We expect our study can provide more evidence-based reference and support to the global clinical practice of ovarian cancer treatment."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     