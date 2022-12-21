Clinical research confirms effects of new drug on ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer is the most fatal female cancer. The new drug has shown promising results during clinical research trials.

The first clinical research on a new drug targeting ovarian cancer confirmed that the drug can prolong the survival for 10.5 months, as its mid-term outcome released by medical experts on Wednesday.

The targeted medicine Niraparib is also the first and the only drug with confirmed benefits for Chinese patients with ovarian cancer, said Dr Wu Xiaohua from the Shanghai Cancer Center, who leads the research effort.

Ovarian cancer is the most fatal female cancer. There are over 55,000 new patients and 37,000 deaths in the nation annually. Patients at the terminal stage can have an 85 percent chance of relapse.

"Previously, ovarian cancer treatment only consisted of surgery and chemotherapy, while the new drug offers a new route for surgery plus chemotherapy plus maintenance treatment, marking the start of precise treatment of ovarian cancer," Wu said. "The maintenance treatment has achieved a good results. Some patients have survived for over four or five years without relapse. Five-year survival means clinical recovery, which is so encouraging to both doctors and patients."

The research kicked off in 2017 with the participation of 265 patients in 30 medical facilities across the nation. Patients received individualized dosages in order to achieve treatment effects while ensuring patients' safety.

"Such measures are expected to change the previous method of maintenance treatment and be promoted worldwide as a clinical guideline for ovarian cancer treatment," Wu said. "The final result of the research will be released at the end of 2023. We expect our study can provide more evidence-based reference and support to the global clinical practice of ovarian cancer treatment."