Five TCM physical therapies to relieve COVID symptoms

TCM can be a good way to relieve COVID-19 symptoms, and pressing a series of acupoints, it's possible to help everything from fever to a sore throat with just your hands.

Worried about cough, headache, even fevers and other COVID-19 symptoms? Here are some easy ways to relieve symptoms with out medicine, using only your hands.

The methods, mainly pressure acupoint therapies, are based on Traditional Chinese Medicine. It's focused on the principle that infections can be prevented by strengthening the body's immune system and balance.

It can be used to help with fever, sore throat, headache, heavy cough, runny nose and nasal congestion.

The methods are provided by Liu Renwu, a licensed doctor focusing on TCM for the Ping An Healthcare Diagnostics Center. Liu was a graduate from the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and has worked at the university and several hospitals.

Please be aware that these methods can only ease your symptoms. Follow your doctor's advice for treatment.

1. Dealing with a runny nose and nasal congestion

chen jie / SHINE

2. Dealing with a heavy cough (with phlegm)

chen jie / SHINE

3. Dealing with a sore throat

chen jie / SHINE

chen jie / SHINE

4. Dealing with a headache

chen jie / SHINE

chen jie / SHINE

5. Dealing with fever

chen jie / SHINE