Five TCM physical therapies to relieve COVID symptoms

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:01 UTC+8, 2022-12-20
TCM can be a good way to relieve COVID-19 symptoms, and pressing a series of acupoints, it's possible to help everything from fever to a sore throat with just your hands.
Worried about cough, headache, even fevers and other COVID-19 symptoms? Here are some easy ways to relieve symptoms with out medicine, using only your hands.

The methods, mainly pressure acupoint therapies, are based on Traditional Chinese Medicine. It's focused on the principle that infections can be prevented by strengthening the body's immune system and balance.

It can be used to help with fever, sore throat, headache, heavy cough, runny nose and nasal congestion.

The methods are provided by Liu Renwu, a licensed doctor focusing on TCM for the Ping An Healthcare Diagnostics Center. Liu was a graduate from the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and has worked at the university and several hospitals.

Please be aware that these methods can only ease your symptoms. Follow your doctor's advice for treatment.

1. Dealing with a runny nose and nasal congestion

Five TCM physical therapies to relieve COVID symptoms
chen jie / SHINE

After finding the corresponding acupoints (in the picture), press them with a slightly stronger force until you feel soreness and swelling.

2. Dealing with a heavy cough (with phlegm)

Five TCM physical therapies to relieve COVID symptoms
chen jie / SHINE

Use the thumb to gently press the acupoints until you feel sore and swollen. The pressure at the Tian Tu (天突) point should be parallel to the sternum.

3. Dealing with a sore throat

Five TCM physical therapies to relieve COVID symptoms
chen jie / SHINE

Finding the acupoints, clamp the corresponding skin with the index and middle fingers and pull it out.

Five TCM physical therapies to relieve COVID symptoms
chen jie / SHINE

You can repeat clamping several times.

4. Dealing with a headache

Five TCM physical therapies to relieve COVID symptoms
chen jie / SHINE

The Feng Fu (风府) point is located in a line in the middle of the back, one inch up from where the hair starts to grow. The Feng Chi points are a two-digit width away from Feng Fu. Press and rub the points.

Five TCM physical therapies to relieve COVID symptoms
chen jie / SHINE

Press with a slightly stronger pressure at the He Gu acupoints on your hands, until you feel sore and swollen.

You should press all three points to relieve the headache.

5. Dealing with fever

Five TCM physical therapies to relieve COVID symptoms
chen jie / SHINE

After disinfecting the Shao Shang acupuncture point with 75 percent alcohol cotton balls, use a blood collection needle to gently tap and release blood, and squeeze out a drop of blood with a little force.

Five TCM physical therapies to relieve COVID symptoms
chen jie / SHINE

The needles are available in all drug stores and online platforms like Meituan and JD.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
