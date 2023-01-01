Park celebrates New Year with baby penguin

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, in the Pudong New Area, welcomed a new life with the New Year – an Adelie penguin.

Ti Gong

The baby, with a gender yet to be known, weighs 111.2 grams and is 13.4 centimeters high.

The breeding season for Adelie penguins has brought joy to the park since mid-September.

Adelie penguins at the park delivered about 10 eggs during the season.

The period between October and December is the traditional reproductive season for them.

Animal keepers at the park began preparing delivery rooms for the birds in mid-September.

Adjustments have also been made to the penguins' diets to ensure they receive enough nutrition, plus 24-hour care and observation.

Their incubation period usually lasts more than a month.