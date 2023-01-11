Baby penguin's first day out at Shanghai Zoo

A baby penguin took part in a "penguin walk" at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

A baby penguin took part in the "penguin walk" program at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District.

Bi Li, who is just over a year old, has adjusted to her new surroundings and can now coexist peacefully with the other jackass penguins, according to the zookeeper.

She has mastered the skills to catch many types of fish as well as swim freely.

Ti Gong

She recently went out for a stroll at the zoo for the first time and succeeded in following other penguins.

The walk was an attempt to expose the penguins to different environments and diversify their physical activities.

It also allowed guests to get closer to penguins as well.

A group of 10 to 20 black-footed penguins will follow zookeepers to walk around 50 meters along a boulevard.

Ti Gong