﻿
News / Metro

Baby penguin's first day out at Shanghai Zoo

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:54 UTC+8, 2023-01-11       0
A baby penguin took part in a "penguin walk" at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:54 UTC+8, 2023-01-11       0
Baby penguin's first day out at Shanghai Zoo
Ti Gong

Bi Li (left), who is just over a year old, joins the "penguin walk" program at Shanghai Zoo recently.

Baby penguin's first day out at Shanghai Zoo
Ti Gong

Bi Li has its weight taken.

A baby penguin took part in the "penguin walk" program at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District.

Bi Li, who is just over a year old, has adjusted to her new surroundings and can now coexist peacefully with the other jackass penguins, according to the zookeeper.

She has mastered the skills to catch many types of fish as well as swim freely.

Baby penguin's first day out at Shanghai Zoo
Ti Gong

Bi Li walks along with its companions.

She recently went out for a stroll at the zoo for the first time and succeeded in following other penguins.

The walk was an attempt to expose the penguins to different environments and diversify their physical activities.

It also allowed guests to get closer to penguins as well.

A group of 10 to 20 black-footed penguins will follow zookeepers to walk around 50 meters along a boulevard.

Baby penguin's first day out at Shanghai Zoo
Ti Gong

Bi Li (left) and other penguins

Baby penguin's first day out at Shanghai Zoo
Ti Gong

Bi Li

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Changning
Shanghai Zoo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     