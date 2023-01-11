A busy and exciting day for our reporter to cover the opening of the Shanghai People's Congress annual session
20:57 UTC+8, 2023-01-11 0
The first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress opened on Wednesday. Shanghai Daily reporter Zhu Yuting was at the site to cover the grand event.
20:57 UTC+8, 2023-01-11 0
The first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress opened on Wednesday. Shanghai Daily reporter Zhu Yuting was at the site to cover the grand event. It was a busy and exciting day.
Source: SHINE Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports