﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai and Ningbo surgeons help drinker with 'wee problem'

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:18 UTC+8, 2023-02-11       0
The two branches of Renji Hospital in Shanghai and Ningbo in neighboring Zhejiang Province have carried out an emergency surgery on a patient with ruptured bladder.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:18 UTC+8, 2023-02-11       0
Shanghai and Ningbo surgeons help drinker with 'wee problem'
Ti Gong

Surgeons from Shanghai and Ningbo

The two branches of Renji Hospital in Shanghai and Ningbo in neighboring Zhejiang Province have carried out an emergency surgery on a patient with ruptured bladder.

The patient had been drinking alcohol with friends and hadn't been to the toilet. His bladder ruptured after a fall.

He went to Renji Hospital's Ningbo branch the next day with extreme belly pain.

Doctors conducted a detailed check and CT scan, detecting it was bladder rupture, and urine had entered the abdominal cavity, a life-threatening condition requiring urgent surgery.

The Ningbo branch contacted Renji's headquarters in Shanghai and two medical experts rushed to Ningbo for the surgery. Medics in Ningbo also started relevant preparation.

During the surgery, doctors found a 3.5-centimeter opening in the bladder, and checked all other organs to ensure their good condition.

Doctors repaired the bladder, with the entire procedure only lasting one-and-half hours.

The patient's pain vanished the next day, and he was able to urinate as normal.

According to Dr Yang Guoliang, director of the urinary surgery department of Renji's Ningbo branch, the bladder is like a balloon when full. It can rupture if it undergoes force.

"The bladder rupture is mainly seen in patients who fail to go to the toilet in time after drinking a lot of alcohol and then falling or being bumped in the lower belly," Yang said. "Do not drink too much, and do not hold urine after drinking."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     