Sunshine to return, along with cold temperatures

After a wet weekend, Shanghai will see sunshine again next week.

After a wet weekend, Shanghai will see sunshine again next week, weather forecasters said on Saturday.

Under the influence of warm and humid air flow from the south, the city was rainy and cold on Saturday with highest temperatures between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Sunday will be overcast and showery, with moderate or heavy rainfall in some areas, said the bureau, adding that coastal areas in the city will be foggy in the morning.

The effect of the warm and humid air flow will reach its peak on Sunday, bringing temperature to the highest in recent days, with highs around 14 degrees and lows at 9.

But a cold front from the north will arrive tomorrow evening when the wind will increase in force and the temperature will drop.

Though Monday will still be slightly rainy, the sunshine will be back from Tuesday.

However, it will be cold with the lowest temperatures around 2 degrees or zero degree in some areas. The highest temperatures will fluctuate between 8 and 13 degrees.