Shanghai refines weather disaster emergency response

Shanghai optimized its emergency response measures for weather disasters, such as typhoon, rain storm, snow storm as well as road icing, the local meteorological bureau revealed on Wednesday.

The new version states that once the four types of weather trigger red alerts, or the highest level in the four-tier weather warning system, relevant departments can take temporary suspension measures covering six fields, namely, suspension of work, business, operation, shipping and air services as well as parks and schools, compared with four suspensions previously.

The measures are a revised version of Shanghai's prevention means for meteorological disasters issued in 2017.

The revised version includes 50 measures in eight chapters and came into effect on Wednesday.

Apart from the four alerts, the measures also highlight guidance of relevant industries in responding to high temperatures, low temperatures, typhoons, strong winds and other disastrous weathers.

It is clear for the first time that nine types of departments have been listed as major divisions for management and dynamic adjustment, including large-scale production, manufacturing or labor-intensive enterprises; communications, water supply, power supply, gas supply and other public enterprises and institutions; high-rise building management units; as well as large data storage units.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
