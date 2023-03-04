City advisers attend national two sessions of CPPCC

More than 100 local political advisers of the National CPPCC will attend the annual session of the country's top political advisory body today in Beijing.

More than 100 Shanghai political advisers of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will attend the annual session of the country's top political advisory body on Saturday in Beijing.

Kicking off in the afternoon, the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee is scheduled to conclude on the afternoon of March 11.

So far, sixty-one proposals made by local political advisers have been collected and will be submitted to the session.

The proposals' topics include the high-quality development of economy, digital transformation, public medical care and health issues, cultural development and civil affair improvement.

Shanghai CPPCC member Wang Shengyang plans to submit a proposal about supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the post-pandemic era.

According to his proposal, most of these companies now face challenges in survival due to weakening demand, high cost and the influence of COVID-19.

Although the e-commerce platforms can help these companies to sell goods, sometimes the platforms can cause trouble such as triggering a price war which may affect normal pricing, having long settlement period which may cause capital shortage or capital chain break.

He suggests that the price war should be restricted, the settlement period should be standardized, while the platforms can provide these companies preferential policy as well as setting legal risk reporting system for them in case there's an infringement.

Zhou Hanmin, another local CPPCC member, will propose legislation on guidelines for the China International Import Expo, which is held in Shanghai, to better serve the important national event.

He thinks that Shanghai's experience on reform breakthroughs in fields such as customs clearance, inspection and quarantine facilitation, tax incentives, intellectual property protection and market access can be taken into consideration in drafting the legislation.



International treaties on issues such as copyright, anti-theft software, open-source code, data circulation, information protection, digital transactions, unfair competition, keeping business secrets and taxation of digital products should also be concerned, he said in the proposal.